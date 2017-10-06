Adam Sandler & Wife Jackie Couple Up at 'The Meyerowitz Stories' Premiere

Adam Sandler and his wife Jackie stepped out to celebrate his upcoming flick!

The couple hit the red carpet at the premiere of The Meyerowitz Stories during the BFI London Film Festival on Friday evening (October 6) in London, England.

They were also joined by Adam‘s co-stars Dustin Hoffman, Emma Thompson and director Noah Baumbach.

The film follows an estranged family who gather together in New York for an event celebrating the artistic work of their father.

The Meyerowitz Stories is set to hit theaters on October 13th.