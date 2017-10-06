Amal Clooney Has Solo Girls Night Out at William Vintage's Gianni Versace Archive Unveiling!

Amal Clooney happily strikes a pose alongside her pal Isla Fisher while attending the unveiling of the William Vintage x Gianni Versace Archive Collection on Farfetch on Thursday (October 5) held at a private residence in Beverly Hills.

The 39-year-old human rights lawyer and Isla, 41, were joined at the event by Kate Bosworth, Sylvia Hoeks, Jaime King, Cody Horn, Amanda Steele, Kaya Scodelario, Ajiona Alexus, Serayah, Chris O’Dowd, and Rachel Zoe with her husband Rodger Berman.

The 500 piece collection will be sold exclusively via Farfetch and at the William Vintage flagship store in Marylebone beginning on October 10th.

Last month, Amal was spotted getting back into work at the United Nations following the birth of her twins – Ella and Alexander – over the summer.