Audrina Patridge & Ex Corey Bohan Reach Agreement in Restraining Order Case

Audrina Patridge and ex Corey Bohan have reached a settlement in their restraining order case.

Last month, after Audrina filed for divorce, she also filed a domestic violence restraining order again Corey.

After appearing in court on Friday (October 6), the couple reached an agreement that Corey will move out of the family home and Audrina will pay $35,000 in moving costs.

“Audrina is focusing on her child and really just wants this to be over with. She’s happy to be back in her house and has worked hard to create a loving home there for Kirra. She likes being in the O.C. because she’s surrounded and supported by her friends and family,” a source told E! News.