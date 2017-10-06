Top Stories
Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Celebrities React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Exposé

Tyrese Gibson Slams Dwayne Johnson for 'Fast & Furious 9' Getting Postponed

Fri, 06 October 2017 at 11:30 am

Bella Thorne Reveals She Has a Crush on Camila Cabello

Bella Thorne is totally crushing on Camila Cabello.

The 19-year-old Famous in Love actress – who recently opened up about coming out as bisexual – discussed her crush on the 20-year-old “Havana” crooner and others during an interview with StyleCaster.

When asked about her girl crushes, Bella replied, “Demi Lovato. That’s an obvious one. I love Demi. We’re close. She’s amazing, just such a beautiful person inside and out. Love everything she stands for.”

Kristen Stewart,” she continued. “I’m like, ‘Please.’ She’s so hot. Oh. My. God. You put on those fucking Converse, girl. You put on that rock shirt, and you come to mommy. I literally love Kristen Stewart.”

“Who else is super hot?” Bella added. “Oh, Camila Cabello. I think she’s so hot. I just saw her at a party the other night, but she was with a guy, so I wasn’t gonna hit on her because she was with a date.”

The interviewer then remarked, “You can slip into her DMs later.” Click inside to see how Bella responded…

“Seriously!” Bella responded. “To this person, I was like, ‘Hey, I follow you on Insta,’ and he was, like, ‘Oh, you want the Insta follow-back?’ And I was like, ‘No, I really just want the DM, if you know what I’m saying, DM me, bro. Come at me.’ I’m pretty honest.”
Photos: Getty
