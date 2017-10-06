Top Stories
Fri, 06 October 2017 at 1:57 am

Ben Affleck Starts Off His Morning with a Meeting

Ben Affleck Starts Off His Morning with a Meeting

Ben Affleck chats on the phone as he arrives at an office building on Thursday morning (October 5) in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old actor and director showed off his growing beard while going business casual in a brown blazer and jeans for his morning meeting.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ben Affleck

Over the weekend, Ben was in New York City where he joined girlfriend Lindsay Shookus at the Saturday Night Live season premiere after party.

The couple recently made their first public appearance debut together at a 2017 Emmys after party.
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Ben Affleck

