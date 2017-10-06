Brie Larson Tweets About Uncomfortable Experience With a TSA Agent

Brie Larson is opening up about a situation that made her feel uncomfortable involving a TSA agent.

The 28-year-old Academy Award-winning actress started a discussion on Twitter on Thursday (October 5) when she tweeted about the encounter.

“I merely smiled at a TSA agent and he asked for my phone number. To live life as a woman is to live life on the defense,” she wrote.

When Brie was faced with some backlash from commenters suggesting that it was a perfectly acceptable gesture on the part of the TSA agent, she hit back: “You do realize you’re blaming me for a situation I did not ask to be in? A situation that made me uncomfortable?”

See all of her tweets below.

I merely smiled at a TSA agent and he asked for my phone number. To live life as a woman is to live life on the defense. — Brie Larson (@brielarson) October 5, 2017

You do realize you're blaming me for a situation I did not ask to be in? A situation that made me uncomfortable? — Brie Larson (@brielarson) October 6, 2017

My recent tweets were an invitation to hear my experience as a woman. Are you up to learning something that may challenge your current view? — Brie Larson (@brielarson) October 5, 2017

First step: listen. I don't need you explain why my experience is invalid. I need you to listen because I am not a liar and I have a soul. — Brie Larson (@brielarson) October 5, 2017

Second: ask questions. If you don't understand, believe in us enough to learn more. This can be challenging if our perspectives differ. — Brie Larson (@brielarson) October 5, 2017

Third: speak from a place of love. Remember that we are (hopefully) just trying to make the world a safer place for all. — Brie Larson (@brielarson) October 5, 2017