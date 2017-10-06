Brie Larson Tweets About Uncomfortable Experience With a TSA Agent
Brie Larson is opening up about a situation that made her feel uncomfortable involving a TSA agent.
The 28-year-old Academy Award-winning actress started a discussion on Twitter on Thursday (October 5) when she tweeted about the encounter.
“I merely smiled at a TSA agent and he asked for my phone number. To live life as a woman is to live life on the defense,” she wrote.
When Brie was faced with some backlash from commenters suggesting that it was a perfectly acceptable gesture on the part of the TSA agent, she hit back: “You do realize you’re blaming me for a situation I did not ask to be in? A situation that made me uncomfortable?”
I merely smiled at a TSA agent and he asked for my phone number. To live life as a woman is to live life on the defense.
— Brie Larson (@brielarson) October 5, 2017
You do realize you're blaming me for a situation I did not ask to be in? A situation that made me uncomfortable?
— Brie Larson (@brielarson) October 6, 2017
This. https://t.co/DRwtaB3yZr
— Brie Larson (@brielarson) October 5, 2017
My recent tweets were an invitation to hear my experience as a woman. Are you up to learning something that may challenge your current view?
— Brie Larson (@brielarson) October 5, 2017
First step: listen. I don't need you explain why my experience is invalid. I need you to listen because I am not a liar and I have a soul.
— Brie Larson (@brielarson) October 5, 2017
Second: ask questions. If you don't understand, believe in us enough to learn more. This can be challenging if our perspectives differ.
— Brie Larson (@brielarson) October 5, 2017
Third: speak from a place of love. Remember that we are (hopefully) just trying to make the world a safer place for all.
— Brie Larson (@brielarson) October 5, 2017
Fourth: social media can broaden your world view. It can bring us together to learn. Don't miss this opportunity to grow in unexpected ways
— Brie Larson (@brielarson) October 5, 2017