Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Celebrities React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Exposé

Tyrese Gibson Slams Dwayne Johnson for 'Fast & Furious 9' Getting Postponed

Fri, 06 October 2017 at 9:07 am

Brie Larson Tweets About Uncomfortable Experience With a TSA Agent

Brie Larson is opening up about a situation that made her feel uncomfortable involving a TSA agent.

The 28-year-old Academy Award-winning actress started a discussion on Twitter on Thursday (October 5) when she tweeted about the encounter.

“I merely smiled at a TSA agent and he asked for my phone number. To live life as a woman is to live life on the defense,” she wrote.

When Brie was faced with some backlash from commenters suggesting that it was a perfectly acceptable gesture on the part of the TSA agent, she hit back: “You do realize you’re blaming me for a situation I did not ask to be in? A situation that made me uncomfortable?”

See all of her tweets below.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez; Photos: Getty Images
