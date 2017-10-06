Cate Blanchett Gets Glam For BFI London Film Festival!

Cate Blanchett got all ruffled up for the BFI London Film Festival!

The 48-year-old actress stepped out at the LFF Connects event during the annual film fest on Friday night (October 6) in London England.

Cate looked chic in black trousers paired with a white top with ruffle detailing.

She was also joined by director Julian Rosefeldt.

Cate is currently in the middle of working on her film Where’d You Go, Bernadette and her new flick Thor: Ragnarok will be hitting theaters in November.

FYI: Cate is wearing Givenchy.