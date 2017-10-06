Colin Jost Lights the Empire State Building in NYC!

Colin Jost looks handsome as he arrives at the Empire State Building to light the building on Thursday afternoon (October 5) in New York City.

The 35-year-old Saturday Night Live star was joined by his mom Kerry Kelly as he was honored with lighting the iconic building.

The weekend beforehand, Colin was spotted arriving at the SNL season premiere after party with rumored girlfriend Scarlett Johansson.

While he attended the 2017 Emmys last month, Colin gushed about how Scarlett is “the best.”

