Debra Messing's 'Will & Grace' Co-Stars Support Her at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Debra Messing was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today!

The 49-year-old actress dazzled in a metallic gold dress and matching heels for the ceremony held on Friday (October 6) in Hollywood.

Debra was joined by her Will & Grace co-stars Eric McCormack and Megan Mullally, as well as Will & Grace creator/executive producer Max Mutchnik.

Also in attendance were Connie Britton, Mariska Hargitay, and Sophia Bush.

Debra‘s 13-year-old son Roman was there to support his mom as well. He gave her a big hug as they posed on top of her star!

“Va-va-va-voom @therealdebramessing getting a #star on the hollywood walk of fame this morning!” Megan shared on Instagram. “A class act in every way 🌞 i love you, deb 💛.”

FYI: Debra is wearing Oscar de la Renta.

