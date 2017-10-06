Top Stories
Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Celebrities React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Exposé

Tyrese Gibson Slams Dwayne Johnson for 'Fast & Furious 9' Getting Postponed

Fri, 06 October 2017 at 12:34 pm

EXO Member Lay Goes Solo With 'Sheep' - Watch the Teaser!

EXO‘s Lay is getting ready to break out as a solo star once again!

The 25-year-old Chinese pop superstar returns with his second solo release LAY 02 SHEEP on Saturday (October 7), which is also Lay‘s birthday!

The EXO member is kicking off the campaign with a teaser of the video for title track “Sheep” on Friday (October 6).

EXO made their latest return with The War: The Power of Music, which was voted as the best comeback of September by JustJared.com readers!

Watch the teaser for birthday boy Lay‘s “Sheep” below!
Photos: YouTube / S.M. Entertainment
