Gal Gadot Tries a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup for the First Time on 'Fallon' - Watch Now!

Gal Gadot is opening up to new experiences!

The 32-year-old Wonder Woman actress appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (October 5) in New York City ahead of her Saturday Night Live debut.

During her appearance, Gal and Jimmy discussed Halloween and candy. At one point, the late night TV host revealed that Gal had never had a Reese’s Pieces peanut butter cup – so he brought her some to try!

Watch Gal‘s reaction to eating a Reese’s for the first time below!