Top Stories
Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Celebrities React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Expos&eacute;

Celebrities React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Exposé

Tyrese Gibson Slams Dwayne Johnson for 'Fast &amp; Furious 9' Getting Postponed

Tyrese Gibson Slams Dwayne Johnson for 'Fast & Furious 9' Getting Postponed

Fri, 06 October 2017 at 8:25 am

Gal Gadot Tries a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup for the First Time on 'Fallon' - Watch Now!

Gal Gadot Tries a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup for the First Time on 'Fallon' - Watch Now!

Gal Gadot is opening up to new experiences!

The 32-year-old Wonder Woman actress appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (October 5) in New York City ahead of her Saturday Night Live debut.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gal Gadot

During her appearance, Gal and Jimmy discussed Halloween and candy. At one point, the late night TV host revealed that Gal had never had a Reese’s Pieces peanut butter cup – so he brought her some to try!

Watch Gal‘s reaction to eating a Reese’s for the first time below!
Just Jared on Facebook
gal gadot jimmy 1
gal gadot jimmy 2

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Gal Gadot, Jimmy Fallon

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce is spending the weekend in the Hamptons with Blue Ivy and the twins - TMZ
  • Anne Winters is sharing details on 13 Reasons Why season 2 - Just Jared Jr
  • NeNe Leakes calls Kim Zolciak's daughter "racist trash" - TooFab
  • Channing Tatum's X-Men spinoff may have found its director - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lindsay Stirling has a new Christmas song out! - Just Jared Jr