Bella Thorne Has a Crush on Camila Cabello!

Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Celebrities React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Exposé

Tyrese Gibson Slams Dwayne Johnson for 'Fast & Furious 9' Getting Postponed

Fri, 06 October 2017 at 12:21 pm

Grace VanderWaal: 'Escape My Mind' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Grace VanderWaal has dropped her catchy new track “Escape My Mind!”

The song is one of 12 on the 13-year-old singer and America’s Got Talent winner’s upcoming debut album Just the Beginning.

“I really enjoyed getting to experiment with ‘Escape My Mind’ and playing with some different elements that people may not expect from me,” Grace told People. “It was really fun to work on and I really hope people enjoy it!”

The album also features her tracks “Moonlight, “Sick of Being Told,” “So Much More Than This,” and more.

Grace wrote all of the songs on the album, set for a November 3 release date. (Pre-order it here.)

Listen to “Escape My Mind” below! You can also download it on iTunes.

Click inside for Grace VanderWaal’s “Escape my Mind” lyrics…
Photos: Columbia Records
