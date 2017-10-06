Gregg Sulkin & 'Runaways' Co-Stars Team Up for First Teaser Trailer - Watch Now!

Gregg Sulkin makes a shocking discovery in the new teaser trailer for his upcoming Hulu series Marvel’s Runaways!

The 25-year-old actor plays one of six diverse teenagers who can barely stand each other but who must unite against a common foe – their parents.

Based on the 2003 comic of the same name, Marvel’s Runaways answers the question, “Every teenager thinks their parents are evil. What if you found out they actually were?”

Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Allegra Acosta, Annie Wersching, Ryan Sands, Angel Parker, Ever Carradine, James Marsters, Kevin Weisman, Brigid Brannagh, James Yaegashi, Brittany Ishibashi, and Kip Pardue also star.

Marvel’s Runaways is executive produced by series showrunners/writers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (The O.C. and Gossip Girl).

Watch the new trailer below, and don’t miss the 10-episode series when it premieres on November 21 on Hulu!

Marvel’s Runaways Teaser (Official) • A Hulu Original