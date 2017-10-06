Top Stories
Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Celebrities React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Expos&eacute;

Celebrities React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Exposé

Tyrese Gibson Slams Dwayne Johnson for 'Fast &amp; Furious 9' Getting Postponed

Tyrese Gibson Slams Dwayne Johnson for 'Fast & Furious 9' Getting Postponed

Fri, 06 October 2017 at 12:01 am

Gwen Stefani's 2017 Christmas Album - Stream & Download!

Gwen Stefani's 2017 Christmas Album - Stream & Download!

Christmas is still two and a half months away, but Gwen Stefani is kicking off the season early with the release of her new holiday album You Make It Feel Like Christmas!

The album features the title track, which is a duet between Gwen and her boyfriend Blake Shelton.

Classic songs like “Jingle Bells,” “Let It Snow,” “Silent Night,” “Santa Baby,” and more are featured on the album, which you can download now on iTunes or stream below thanks to Spotify. The deluxe edition of the album is for sale exclusively at Target.

WHAT DO YOU THINK of Gwen Stefani’s Christmas album?
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: 2017 Christmas, Gwen Stefani, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Teresa Giudice opens up about losing her mother on the RHONJ premiere - TMZ
  • Freeform just renewed this hit show for two more seasons - Just Jared Jr
  • Tommy Lee Jones was not a fan of his Batman Forever co-star - TooFab
  • Fans slam Cam Newton over his comments to a female reporter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lea Michele debuts a new 'do for fall - Just Jared Jr