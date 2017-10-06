Gwen Stefani's 2017 Christmas Album - Stream & Download!

Christmas is still two and a half months away, but Gwen Stefani is kicking off the season early with the release of her new holiday album You Make It Feel Like Christmas!

The album features the title track, which is a duet between Gwen and her boyfriend Blake Shelton.

Classic songs like “Jingle Bells,” “Let It Snow,” “Silent Night,” “Santa Baby,” and more are featured on the album, which you can download now on iTunes or stream below thanks to Spotify. The deluxe edition of the album is for sale exclusively at Target.

WHAT DO YOU THINK of Gwen Stefani’s Christmas album?