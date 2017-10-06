Top Stories
Fri, 06 October 2017 at 10:41 pm

Jennifer Garner & Maika Monroe Premiere 'The Tribes of Palos Verdes' at Hamptons Film Fest

Jennifer Garner & Maika Monroe Premiere 'The Tribes of Palos Verdes' at Hamptons Film Fest

Jennifer Garner and Maika Monroe are celebrating their upcoming film The Tribes of Palos Verdes!

The co-stars stepped out at the Hamptons International Film Festival on Friday evening (October 6) at the UA2 East Hampton Cinema 6 in East Hampton, New York.

The film, based on the book of the same name, follows the Mason family’s move to idyllic Palos Verdes, California.

The family has mixed reactions to their new environment and daughter Medina attempts to escape the volatile situation by surfing her way to happiness.

The Tribes of Palos Verdes is set to hit theaters on December 1st.
Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Jennifer Garner, Maika Monroe

