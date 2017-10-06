Jenny Mollen Shows Off Bandaged Belly Four Days After Giving Birth to Son Lazlo With Jason Biggs!

Jenny Mollen might have only given birth to her second son Lazlo with Jason Biggs on Monday (October 2), but she’s already baring her belly on Instagram!

The 38-year-old actress and author posted a mirror selfie on Friday (October 6) bearing her bandaged stomach in a black bra, still rocking her hospital bracelets.

“Post op chic. #babybiggs,” Jenny wrote.

Following the birth, Jenny and Jason went live on Instagram Story in the backseat of a car showing off their newborn son while leaving the hospital.

“Who would have thought when I met this man in 2007 that 10 years later we’d have all this. #muthafuckinteets #SidandLaz” she wrote in a cute pic of her happy family.

Congratulations again to the couple!

