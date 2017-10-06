Top Stories
Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Celebrities React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Expos&eacute;

Celebrities React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Exposé

Tyrese Gibson Slams Dwayne Johnson for 'Fast &amp; Furious 9' Getting Postponed

Tyrese Gibson Slams Dwayne Johnson for 'Fast & Furious 9' Getting Postponed

Fri, 06 October 2017 at 12:15 pm

Jessie J: 'Not My Ex' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Jessie J: 'Not My Ex' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Jessie J is back at it again with yet another brand new song called “Not My Ex,” and you can stream it right here!

The track is the latest to be lifted from the 29-year-old entertainer’s upcoming studio album called R.O.S.E, which is set to be released later this year and is an acronym for “Realizations, Obsessions, Sex, and Empowerment.”

“O = OBSESSIONS = NOT MY EX,” Jessie tweeted. The track follows “Think About That,” which represents R for Realizations.

You can also stream “Not My Ex” on Spotify and download it on iTunes now!


Jessie J – ‘Not My Ex’ (Full Audio)

Click inside to read the lyrics to Jessie J’s brand new song “Not My Ex”…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: First Listen, Jessie J, Lyrics, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce is spending the weekend in the Hamptons with Blue Ivy and the twins - TMZ
  • Anne Winters is sharing details on 13 Reasons Why season 2 - Just Jared Jr
  • NeNe Leakes calls Kim Zolciak's daughter "racist trash" - TooFab
  • Channing Tatum's X-Men spinoff may have found its director - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lindsay Stirling has a new Christmas song out! - Just Jared Jr