Jessie J: 'Not My Ex' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Jessie J is back at it again with yet another brand new song called “Not My Ex,” and you can stream it right here!

The track is the latest to be lifted from the 29-year-old entertainer’s upcoming studio album called R.O.S.E, which is set to be released later this year and is an acronym for “Realizations, Obsessions, Sex, and Empowerment.”

“O = OBSESSIONS = NOT MY EX,” Jessie tweeted. The track follows “Think About That,” which represents R for Realizations.

You can also stream “Not My Ex” on Spotify and download it on iTunes now!



Jessie J – ‘Not My Ex’ (Full Audio)

Click inside to read the lyrics to Jessie J’s brand new song “Not My Ex”…