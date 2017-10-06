Just Jared's 31 Days of Halloween: Heidi Klum's Halloween Costumes Through the Years!

Halloween is one of our favorite holidays at JustJared.com so we are getting ready for the big day this year with a 31 Days of Halloween series!

And if anyone knows a thing or two about celebrating the holiday, it’s Heidi Klum.

The stunning model and America’s Got Talent judge has hosted an annual Halloween party for nearly two decades, and it always looks like a blast – but it’s her jaw-dropping costumes year after year that make it one of the season’s most anticipated events!

We’ve rounded up Heidi‘s most incredible Halloween looks from over the years. Take a look below!

See all of Heidi‘s looks over the years…

Betty Boop (2002)

Golden Warrior (2003)

Skeleton Witch (2004)

Vampire (2005)

The Forbidden Fruit & Snake (2006)

Cat (2007)

Kali, the Hindu Goddess (2008)

Crow (2009)

Transformer (2010)

Ape (2011)

Cleopatra (2012)

Old Lady (2013)

Butterfly (2014)

Jessica Rabbit (2015)

Heidi Clone (2016)