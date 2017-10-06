Top Stories
Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Celebrities React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Expos&eacute;

Celebrities React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Exposé

Tyrese Gibson Slams Dwayne Johnson for 'Fast &amp; Furious 9' Getting Postponed

Tyrese Gibson Slams Dwayne Johnson for 'Fast & Furious 9' Getting Postponed

Fri, 06 October 2017 at 10:20 am

Just Jared's 31 Days of Halloween: Heidi Klum's Halloween Costumes Through the Years!

Just Jared's 31 Days of Halloween: Heidi Klum's Halloween Costumes Through the Years!

Halloween is one of our favorite holidays at JustJared.com so we are getting ready for the big day this year with a 31 Days of Halloween series!

And if anyone knows a thing or two about celebrating the holiday, it’s Heidi Klum.

The stunning model and America’s Got Talent judge has hosted an annual Halloween party for nearly two decades, and it always looks like a blast – but it’s her jaw-dropping costumes year after year that make it one of the season’s most anticipated events!

We’ve rounded up Heidi‘s most incredible Halloween looks from over the years. Take a look below!

See all of Heidi‘s looks over the years…

Betty Boop (2002)
Golden Warrior (2003)
Skeleton Witch (2004)
Vampire (2005)
The Forbidden Fruit & Snake (2006)
Cat (2007)
Kali, the Hindu Goddess (2008)
Crow (2009)
Transformer (2010)
Ape (2011)
Cleopatra (2012)
Old Lady (2013)
Butterfly (2014)
Jessica Rabbit (2015)
Heidi Clone (2016)
Just Jared on Facebook
heidi klum halloween 1
heidi klum halloween 10
heidi klum halloween 11
heidi klum halloween 12
heidi klum halloween 13
heidi klum halloween 14
heidi klum halloween 15
heidi klum halloween 2
heidi klum halloween 3
heidi klum halloween 4
heidi klum halloween 5
heidi klum halloween 6
heidi klum halloween 7
heidi klum halloween 8
heidi klum halloween 9

Credit: Mike Coppola, Dimitrios Kambouris; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2017 Halloween, 31 Days of Halloween, Heidi Klum

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce is spending the weekend in the Hamptons with Blue Ivy and the twins - TMZ
  • Anne Winters is sharing details on 13 Reasons Why season 2 - Just Jared Jr
  • NeNe Leakes calls Kim Zolciak's daughter "racist trash" - TooFab
  • Channing Tatum's X-Men spinoff may have found its director - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lindsay Stirling has a new Christmas song out! - Just Jared Jr