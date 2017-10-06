Kate Bosworth Is a Denim Darling for Mid-Week Outing

Kate Bosworth looks cute in a denim dress while running some errands on Tuesday afternoon (October 3) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 34-year-old actress took to her Instagram account earlier in the week to share a pumpkin that she got to be festive this Halloween season, her favorite time of the year.

“#OCTOBER 1st, co @michael.polish & Neko #myfavoritetimeofyear 🎃🐯👻,” Kate captioned the photo.

Kate will next be seen in the upcoming war drama series The Long Road Home, which is set to premiere on November 7 on National Geographic.