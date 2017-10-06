Top Stories
Fri, 06 October 2017 at 1:56 pm

Kate Winslet Reveals Idris Elba Has 'A Thing for Feet' on 'Graham Norton Show' - Watch Here!

Kate Winslet has revealed that she discovered an interesting fact about her co-star Idris Elba while filming their disaster romance The Mountain Between Us.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show with Chris Rock and Liam Gallagher, the 42-year-old actress recounted how she stripped off completely to film a steamy sex scene with Idris, but had to keep her socks on because he “loves feet.”

“Idris was a bit nervous too and everything was moving a bit slowly so I just said, “Okay boys, this is what we are going to do…” and we just got on with it,” Kate recalled. “We got naked but Idris asked me to keep my socks on – I thought he didn’t like feet but, it is the opposite, Idris loves feet!”

“I’ve just got a bit of a thing,” Idris quickly quipped – Watch the hilarious segment in full below!


Kate Winslet Took Charge of a Sex Scene with Idris Elba

Click inside to watch more from Kate Winslet and Idris Elba’s appearance…


Chris Rock Had to Reassure Michelle Obama at the White House Party

Liam Gallagher Genuinely Doesn’t Like His Brother Noel
Credit: Isabel Infantes/ Pa Images; Photos: Instarimages.com
