Kerry Washington Has Her Eye on 'Scandal's Prada Bags Once Show Wraps!

Fri, 06 October 2017 at 11:49 am

Kerry Washington rocks a sheer top as she makes an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday evening (October 5) in New York City.

The 40-year-old actress talked about the series finale of Scandal and her tradition of taking a memento from every role she’s played – Kerry‘s got her eye on some of her character Olivia Pope’s Prada bags.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kerry Washington

“I can’t tell you in front of national television because when the Prada bags go missing, it’s not just one purse,” Kerry told Seth. “It’s like twenty purses in various colors that match every outfit.”

“They mean a lot to me these bags,” Kerry continued. “Seven years of memories in every single beautiful bag.”


FYI: Kerry is wearing a Faith Connexion bodysuit, Redemption pants, Kaufman Franco belt, OnexTeaspoon bracelet, Tamara Mellon boots, Dana Rebecca Designs earrings, and rings by Vita Fede and Vardui Kara.

Click inside to watch the rest of Kerry Washington’s appearance on Late Night…


Kerry Washington Is Best Friends with the Obamas (in Her Imagination)
Credit: Lloyd Bishop; Photos: NBC
