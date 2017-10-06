Top Stories
Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Celebrities React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Expos&eacute;

Celebrities React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Exposé

Tyrese Gibson Slams Dwayne Johnson for 'Fast &amp; Furious 9' Getting Postponed

Tyrese Gibson Slams Dwayne Johnson for 'Fast & Furious 9' Getting Postponed

Fri, 06 October 2017 at 3:00 am

Leonardo DiCaprio Visits Museums in Paris with Friends

Leonardo DiCaprio Visits Museums in Paris with Friends

Leonardo DiCaprio goes on a sightseeing tour through the Park Jardin des Tuileries with some friends on Saturday (September 30) in Paris, France.

The 42-year-old actor was joined by his best friend Lukas Haas and some models, whose names reportedly are Juliette Perkins and Candice Blackburn.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Leonardo DiCaprio

The group was seen checking out the Musee de l’Orangeri before taking a stroll around the park.

Leo was in Europe last weekend to be honored at a gala in Monaco for his work to save the environment.
Just Jared on Facebook
leonardo dicaprio visits museums in paris with friends 01
leonardo dicaprio visits museums in paris with friends 02
leonardo dicaprio visits museums in paris with friends 03
leonardo dicaprio visits museums in paris with friends 04
leonardo dicaprio visits museums in paris with friends 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Leonardo DiCaprio, Lukas Haas

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce is spending the weekend in the Hamptons with Blue Ivy and the twins - TMZ
  • Anne Winters is sharing details on 13 Reasons Why season 2 - Just Jared Jr
  • NeNe Leakes calls Kim Zolciak's daughter "racist trash" - TooFab
  • Channing Tatum's X-Men spinoff may have found its director - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lindsay Stirling has a new Christmas song out! - Just Jared Jr