Fri, 06 October 2017 at 3:06 pm

Liev Schreiber, Diego Luna, & Elle Fanning Film Scenes for Woody Allen Movie

Liev Schreiber is hard at work on his new Woody Allen film!

The 50-year-old actor was spotted rocking two different looks while on set on Thursday (October 5) in New York City.

His looks included head-to-toe black with a grey suit jacket and dress shoes, as well as a green button-up shirt with beige khakis and sneakers.

He was joined by his co-stars Diego Luna and Elle Fanning.

Diego wore a blue dress shirt and suit as he shot some scenes with Elle, who sported a teal shirt, pastel skirt, and oversized black jacket.

The group was all smiles as they chatted and rehearsed their lines.

Not much is known about the untitled project yet, but it also stars Selena Gomez and Timothee Chalamet – who look like they’ll be playing lovers on screen – as well as Jude Law, Kelly Rohrbach, and others.

The movie will be released sometime next year. Keep checking back with Just Jared for the latest updates!

