Top Stories
Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Celebrities React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Expos&eacute;

Celebrities React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Exposé

Tyrese Gibson Slams Dwayne Johnson for 'Fast &amp; Furious 9' Getting Postponed

Tyrese Gibson Slams Dwayne Johnson for 'Fast & Furious 9' Getting Postponed

Fri, 06 October 2017 at 9:58 am

Maroon 5 & Julia Michaels: 'Help Me Out' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Maroon 5 & Julia Michaels: 'Help Me Out' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Maroon 5 have just released their brand new collaboration with Julia Michaels called “Help Me Out,” and you can stream it right here!

The track with the 23-year-old “Issues” hit-maker is off the Adam Levine-fronted band’s recently announced sixth studio album called Red Pill Blues, which is set to hit stores on November 3rd and is available for pre-order now.

Maroon 5 also recently premiered the Joseph Kahn-directed music video for their latest hit single “What Lovers Do” featuring SZA.

You can also stream “Help Me Out” on Spotify and download it on iTunes now!


Maroon 5, Julia Michaels – ‘Help Me Out’ (Full Audio)

Click inside to read the lyrics to Maroon 5 and Julia Michaels’ collaboration…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Adam Levine, First Listen, Julia Michaels, Lyrics, Maroon 5, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce is spending the weekend in the Hamptons with Blue Ivy and the twins - TMZ
  • Anne Winters is sharing details on 13 Reasons Why season 2 - Just Jared Jr
  • NeNe Leakes calls Kim Zolciak's daughter "racist trash" - TooFab
  • Channing Tatum's X-Men spinoff may have found its director - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lindsay Stirling has a new Christmas song out! - Just Jared Jr