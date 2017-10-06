Maroon 5 & Julia Michaels: 'Help Me Out' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Maroon 5 have just released their brand new collaboration with Julia Michaels called “Help Me Out,” and you can stream it right here!

The track with the 23-year-old “Issues” hit-maker is off the Adam Levine-fronted band’s recently announced sixth studio album called Red Pill Blues, which is set to hit stores on November 3rd and is available for pre-order now.

Maroon 5 also recently premiered the Joseph Kahn-directed music video for their latest hit single “What Lovers Do” featuring SZA.

You can also stream “Help Me Out” on Spotify and download it on iTunes now!



Maroon 5, Julia Michaels – ‘Help Me Out’ (Full Audio)

Click inside to read the lyrics to Maroon 5 and Julia Michaels’ collaboration…