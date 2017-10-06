Top Stories
Bella Thorne Has a Crush on Camila Cabello!

Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Celebrities React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Expos&eacute;

Tyrese Gibson Slams Dwayne Johnson for 'Fast &amp; Furious 9' Getting Postponed

Fri, 06 October 2017 at 12:54 pm

Michael Fassbender Is Ready to Take On 'Carpool Karaoke': 'I Like Singing'

Carpool Karaoke starring Michael Fassbender? We’re ready for it!

After hearing some rumors, host James Corden asked Michael, 40, about his desire to do Carpool Karaoke during his appearance on The Late Late Show with Blade Runner 2049 star Ana de Armas on Thursday evening (October 5) in Los Angeles.

“I heard from mutual friends that you’re desperate to do carpool karaoke, but you haven’t asked me can you do it! I’ll be honest, I thought that was something you’d never want to do. Why?,” James asked.

“Because I like singing. I enjoy karaoke, it gets a little ugly, especially if I have a few drinks. I don’t let go of the mic,” Michael confessed. “If I want to sound good, I’ll do some Frank Sinatra. If I’m feeling more ambitious I’d try some Rihanna.”


Click inside to watch the rest Michael Fassbender and Ana de Armas’ appearance…


