Miley Cyrus & Billy Ray Cyrus Pay Tribute to Tom Petty With 'Wildflowers' Cover on 'Fallon' - Watch!

Miley Cyrus is continuing to honor the late Tom Petty.

After performing the rock icon’s 1994 song “Wildflowers” on Stern Show, the 24-year-old Younger Now superstar brought the track to the main stage on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon alongside her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, for an emotional rendition of the track.

Together, the famous father-daughter duo sang the pretty track in tribute of the rocker who died on Monday (October 2).

Watch Miley and Billy Ray perform “Wildflowers” below!