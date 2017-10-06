Top Stories
Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Celebrities React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Exposé

Tyrese Gibson Slams Dwayne Johnson for 'Fast & Furious 9' Getting Postponed

Fri, 06 October 2017 at 1:29 am

Miley Cyrus & Gal Gadot Battle It Out with a Game of Charades - Watch Now!

Miley Cyrus & Gal Gadot Battle It Out with a Game of Charades - Watch Now!

Hannah Montana is taking on Wonder Woman in an intense game of charades!

During tonight’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus and Gal Gadot battled it out with a hilarious game of charades.

Miley teamed up with The Roots performer Tariq Trotter and battled it out with Gal and Jimmy Fallon.

Miley has been on The Tonight Show all week promoting her hot new album Younger Now.

Watch the clip below!


Charades with Gal Gadot and Miley Cyrus – The Tonight Show
