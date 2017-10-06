Miley Cyrus & Gal Gadot Battle It Out with a Game of Charades - Watch Now!

Hannah Montana is taking on Wonder Woman in an intense game of charades!

During tonight’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus and Gal Gadot battled it out with a hilarious game of charades.

Miley teamed up with The Roots performer Tariq Trotter and battled it out with Gal and Jimmy Fallon.

Miley has been on The Tonight Show all week promoting her hot new album Younger Now.

Watch the clip below!



