Miley Cyrus & Jimmy Fallon Get Silly With 'NBD' Skit on 'Tonight Show' - Watch!

Miley Cyrus week continues at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

The 24-year-old Younger Now singer joined the late night TV host for an amusing skit called “NBD” on Thursday night’s episode (October 5) in New York City.

During the comedy segment, Jimmy plays Bravo TV host Casey alongside his guest Cassie (Cyrus) as the two talk about things that are, like, no big deal.

Together, the two hilariously one-upped each other with things that are totally NBD or OMG.

Watch the “NBD” skit with Miley and Jimmy below!