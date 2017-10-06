Top Stories
Fri, 06 October 2017 at 1:18 am

NBA Player Jeremy Lin Has Nicest Comeback to Kenyon Martin Slamming His Deadlocks

Current Brooklyn Nets player Jeremy Lin is sporting new dreads and former Nets player Kenyon Martin slammed the basketball star for the new look.

“Do I need to remind this damn boy that his last name Lin?” Martin said in a video posted to his Instagram account. “Like, come on man. Let’s stop this, man, with these people, man. There is no way possible that he would have made it on one of our teams with that bulls— goin’ on on his head. Come on man, somebody need to tell him, like, ‘All right bro, we get it. You wanna be black.’ Like, we get it. But the last name is Lin.”

Jeremy wrote a comment on the Instagram post and it was totally the nicest comeback… ever.

“Hey man. It’s all good you don’t have to like my hair and definitely entitled to your opinion. Actually [I'm] legit grateful you sharin it tbh. At the end of the day I appreciate that I have dreads and you have Chinese tattoos [because] I think it’s a sign of respect,” Jeremy wrote. “And I think as minorities, the more we appreciate each other’s cultures, the more we influence mainstream society. Thanks for everything you did for the Nets and hoops… had your poster up on my wall growin up.”

As Jeremy mentioned, Kenyon has tattoos of Chinese characters on his arm.

Jeremy also wrote an essay about his dreads, which you can read on ThePlayersTribune.com.
Photos: Getty
    only black people can point fingers. the only one’s that can never culturally appropriate any others. great response from Lin. just an fyi dreads originated in India. get a clue.

  • Ulysses Joyce

    True the I do not know where in the world did they think dreads are blacks only thing.

    and the end of the day itis just hair.All our cultures takes inspirations for other cultures. this cultural appropriation stuff is annoying.