Nick & Vanessa Lachey Show Some PDA After 'DWTS' Rehearsal

Nick and Vanessa Lachey may be competitors on Dancing With the Stars but there’s clearly no drama between them!

The super cute couple was spotted showing some PDA while heading out of rehearsal on Thursday afternoon (October 6) in Los Angeles.

The couple chatted together before sharing a kiss and jumping into their car to head home.

“I can’t WAIT to get started tomorrow with @maksimc on week 4! We’re cookin up something special for you!” Vanessa wrote on her Instagram earlier in the week.

Also pictured: Nick and partner Peta Murgatroyd heading into practice on Friday (October 6).