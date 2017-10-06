Top Stories
Bella Thorne Has a Crush on Camila Cabello!

Bella Thorne Has a Crush on Camila Cabello!

Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Celebrities React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Expos&eacute;

Celebrities React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Exposé

Fri, 06 October 2017 at 6:11 pm

Nick & Vanessa Lachey Show Some PDA After 'DWTS' Rehearsal

Nick & Vanessa Lachey Show Some PDA After 'DWTS' Rehearsal

Nick and Vanessa Lachey may be competitors on Dancing With the Stars but there’s clearly no drama between them!

The super cute couple was spotted showing some PDA while heading out of rehearsal on Thursday afternoon (October 6) in Los Angeles.

The couple chatted together before sharing a kiss and jumping into their car to head home.

“I can’t WAIT to get started tomorrow with @maksimc on week 4! We’re cookin up something special for you!” Vanessa wrote on her Instagram earlier in the week.

Also pictured: Nick and partner Peta Murgatroyd heading into practice on Friday (October 6).

Just Jared on Facebook
nick vanessa lachey pda dwts practice 01
nick vanessa lachey pda dwts practice 02
nick vanessa lachey pda dwts practice 03
nick vanessa lachey pda dwts practice 04
nick vanessa lachey pda dwts practice 05
nick vanessa lachey pda dwts practice 06
nick vanessa lachey pda dwts practice 07

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Nick Lachey, vanessa lachey, Vanessa Minnillo

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce is spending the weekend in the Hamptons with Blue Ivy and the twins - TMZ
  • Anne Winters is sharing details on 13 Reasons Why season 2 - Just Jared Jr
  • NeNe Leakes calls Kim Zolciak's daughter "racist trash" - TooFab
  • Channing Tatum's X-Men spinoff may have found its director - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lindsay Stirling has a new Christmas song out! - Just Jared Jr