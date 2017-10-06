'Pacific Rim Uprising' Gets Official Trailer - Watch Now!

Pacific Rim Uprising just got a cool new official trailer!

The upcoming sequel to 2013′s Pacific Rim stars John Boyega, who is prominently featured in the trailer release on Friday (October 6).

Here’s a synopsis: the globe-spanning conflict between otherworldly monsters of mass destruction and the human-piloted super-machines built to vanquish them was only a prelude to the all-out assault on humanity in Pacific Rim Uprising.

The movie also stars Scott Eastwood, Jing Tian, Cailee Spaeny and Rinko Kikuchi.

The Steven S. DeKnight-directed movie hits theaters on March 23, 2018.

Watch the trailer below!