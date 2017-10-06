Top Stories
Bella Thorne Has a Crush on Camila Cabello!

Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Harvey Weinstein's Lawyer Reveals Her Thoughts on His Situation

Fri, 06 October 2017 at 9:08 pm

Rachel Bilson Steps Out After Purchasing $3.25 Million Mansion

Rachel Bilson is starting off her newly single life with a fresh change of scene!

The 36-year-old actress sported a pretty floral dress while arriving at a friend’s house on Friday (October 6) in Toluca Lake, Calif.

Rachel reportedly just bought a $3.25 million mansion in Pasadena following her split with Hayden Christensen last month. The two were together for nine years.

The 3678-square-foot home features six bedrooms and four bathrooms. Known as “Ralph’s House,” it was built in 1950 and designed by Gregory Ain, according to Trulia.

Rachel and Hayden previously lived together in a four-bedroom and four-and-a-half-bathroom house in Sherman Oaks.

After their breakup, a source reported that Rachel continued living in Los Angeles while Hayden went back to Canada. They were last seen out together back in August.
  • KS_in_TP

    It seems VERY strange that someone with a child to co-parent would move out of country. I know he loves the rural life, but he can find that anywhere closer to CA. Or at least on the West coast. Not living in the same country as your child means never, ever seeing them except on heavily pre-arranged and strictly organized visits. No school pickups, not going out for ice cream on a Sunday afternoon, no seeing all their school plays, etc.

  • Madsxx

    Blonde doesn’t work for her. Shame about her and Hayden.

  • persononhere

    whoa, she’s my neighbor. cool beans. she’s less than 3 blocks away. wonder why she bought here, it’s not *that* spectacular, gotta drive though lots of trash to reach the neighborhood

  • Effy

    Agreed. It’s too matchy with her skin tone and washes her out. Brunette is for sure her color.

  • Effy

    Her and Hayden always seemed like such an odd match to me. Sad they split after so long and with a child. Hopefully they can make it work for their daughter.