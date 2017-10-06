Rachel Bilson Steps Out After Purchasing $3.25 Million Mansion

Rachel Bilson is starting off her newly single life with a fresh change of scene!

The 36-year-old actress sported a pretty floral dress while arriving at a friend’s house on Friday (October 6) in Toluca Lake, Calif.

Rachel reportedly just bought a $3.25 million mansion in Pasadena following her split with Hayden Christensen last month. The two were together for nine years.

The 3678-square-foot home features six bedrooms and four bathrooms. Known as “Ralph’s House,” it was built in 1950 and designed by Gregory Ain, according to Trulia.

Rachel and Hayden previously lived together in a four-bedroom and four-and-a-half-bathroom house in Sherman Oaks.

After their breakup, a source reported that Rachel continued living in Los Angeles while Hayden went back to Canada. They were last seen out together back in August.