Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Celebrities React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Exposé

Tyrese Gibson Slams Dwayne Johnson for 'Fast & Furious 9' Getting Postponed

Fri, 06 October 2017 at 12:00 pm

Rachel Platten Releases 'Waves' Album Cover & Track List

Rachel Platten Releases 'Waves' Album Cover & Track List

Rachel Platten is returning with a new album this month!

The 36-year-old “Fight Song” singer will return with her new album Waves on October 27, and it’s now available for pre-order.

“I loved making this album, I’ve never felt so free creatively. I wrote all of these songs without getting in the way, and I just let whatever needed to come through me just come. I worked out a lot of heavy stuff on some of the songs and cried on my piano at 3 a.m. some nights, but I also woke up some days and jumped into the ocean and felt amazing and just wanted to write songs I could dance to,” says Rachel.

“This album is raw and it’s emotional, but it’s also fun and sweet and it’s real. It’s honestly just all of me and I am so damn proud of it.”

Rachel worked with songwriters and producers including Ryan Tedder, Stargate, Jason Evigan, Ian Kirkpatrick on the new album. Check out the track listing after the cut!

1. Perfect For You
2. Whole Heart
3. Collide
4. Keep Up
5. Broken Glass
6. Shivers
7. Loose Ends
8. Labels
9. Loveback
10. Hands
11. Fooling You
12. Good Life
13. Grace
Photos: Columbia Records
Rachel Platten

