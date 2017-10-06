Top Stories
Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Celebrities React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Expos&eacute;

Celebrities React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Exposé

Tyrese Gibson Slams Dwayne Johnson for 'Fast &amp; Furious 9' Getting Postponed

Tyrese Gibson Slams Dwayne Johnson for 'Fast & Furious 9' Getting Postponed

Fri, 06 October 2017 at 4:30 am

Reese Witherspoon Raves Over Ben Platt's Work in 'Dear Evan Hansen'

Reese Witherspoon Raves Over Ben Platt's Work in 'Dear Evan Hansen'

Reese Witherspoon can now count herself as one of the lucky people to have seen Ben Platt‘s Tony-winning performance in the musical Dear Evan Hansen!

The Oscar and Emmy-winning actress caught a performance on Tuesday (October 3) in New York City.

“Once every few years, I see a performance that makes me contemplate the big issues. Something truly different. @dearevanhansen is that play. The questions it asks… Who are we? Are we all alone? How can we reach one another?” Reese wrote on Instagram.

Ben Platt‘s performance is truly extraordinary… such a catalyst for the change we need right now. To recognize each person as a complex individual that matters. I feel honored to have seen this cast perform. #MustSee,” she added.
Just Jared on Facebook
reese witherspoon dear evan hansen 01
reese witherspoon dear evan hansen 02
reese witherspoon dear evan hansen 03
reese witherspoon dear evan hansen 04

Photos: BackGrid USA, Instagram
Posted to: Ben Platt, Broadway, dear evan hansen, Reese Witherspoon

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce is spending the weekend in the Hamptons with Blue Ivy and the twins - TMZ
  • Anne Winters is sharing details on 13 Reasons Why season 2 - Just Jared Jr
  • NeNe Leakes calls Kim Zolciak's daughter "racist trash" - TooFab
  • Channing Tatum's X-Men spinoff may have found its director - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lindsay Stirling has a new Christmas song out! - Just Jared Jr