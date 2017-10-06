Reese Witherspoon Raves Over Ben Platt's Work in 'Dear Evan Hansen'

Reese Witherspoon can now count herself as one of the lucky people to have seen Ben Platt‘s Tony-winning performance in the musical Dear Evan Hansen!

The Oscar and Emmy-winning actress caught a performance on Tuesday (October 3) in New York City.

“Once every few years, I see a performance that makes me contemplate the big issues. Something truly different. @dearevanhansen is that play. The questions it asks… Who are we? Are we all alone? How can we reach one another?” Reese wrote on Instagram.

“Ben Platt‘s performance is truly extraordinary… such a catalyst for the change we need right now. To recognize each person as a complex individual that matters. I feel honored to have seen this cast perform. #MustSee,” she added.