Ricky Martin Shares Heartbreaking, But Hopeful, Footage from Puerto Rico Trip (Video)

Ricky Martin took a trip to Puerto Rico this week to send relief to the people affected by Hurricane Maria and he’s sharing his heartbreaking, yet hopeful footage.

The 45-year-old entertainer visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Friday (October 6), to open up about his experience.

During his trip to Puerto Rico, Ricky delivered essentials to people in need and also met up with San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz.

Ricky has raised $1.9 million already to help the people in need and Ellen presented him with a $100,000 check from Walmart to round it up to $2 million. He’ll be bringing a FedEx plane full of 120,000 pounds of supplies this weekend.