Fri, 06 October 2017 at 5:08 pm
Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Are Being Sued by Chyna's Ex Pilot Jones
- Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are being sued by Chyna‘s ex, Pilot Jones, for defamation and cyberbullying. – TMZ
- Charlie Puth originally wrote “Attention” as an orchestral piece. – Just Jared Jr
- There’s even more drama due to the Sex & The City movie cancellation. – DListed
- A Doctor Who actress is coming forward with a story about Harvey Weinstein. – TooFab
- Jackie Chan‘s daughter comes out as gay. – Towleroad
- Everything you need to know about the second season of 13 Reasons Why. – J-14
