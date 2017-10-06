Sam Smith Announces 'Thrill of It All' Album & 2018 Tour Dates!

Sam Smith is dropping tons of music news tonight!

After releasing his new song “Pray,” the 25-year-old Grammy-winning entertainer announced the name and release date of his sophomore album.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sam Smith



The Thrill of It All will be released on November 3 and you can pre-order it off of iTunes here.

Sam also announced that tickets for his upcoming 2018 summer tour will go on sale starting on October 12!

Head over to SamSmithWorld.com for the tour dates.