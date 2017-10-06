Top Stories
Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Celebrities React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Expos&eacute;

Tyrese Gibson Slams Dwayne Johnson for 'Fast &amp; Furious 9' Getting Postponed

Fri, 06 October 2017 at 12:06 am

Sam Smith: 'Pray' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Sam Smith has dropped another new single – and some big news on his upcoming album!

The 25-year-old Grammy-winning actor just dropped his new song “Pray” - and you can listen to it here!

Along with dropping the new single, Sam also revealed that his highly anticipated new album will be titled The Thrill Of It All and will drop on November 3.

You can download Sam‘s new song off of iTunes here, where you can also pre-order his new album.

Listen to “Pray” below!

