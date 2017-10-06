Sam Smith: 'Pray' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Sam Smith has dropped another new single – and some big news on his upcoming album!

The 25-year-old Grammy-winning actor just dropped his new song “Pray” - and you can listen to it here!

Along with dropping the new single, Sam also revealed that his highly anticipated new album will be titled The Thrill Of It All and will drop on November 3.

Listen to “Pray” below!

