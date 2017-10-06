Fri, 06 October 2017 at 11:10 am
Sheryl Crow Responds to the Las Vegas Shooting
- Sheryl Crow is not holding back with her feelings about gun control following the horrifying shooting in Las Vegas that left over fifty dead.- TMZ
- 13 Reasons Why star Anne Winters dishes on the new season. – Just Jared Jr
- Leonardo DiCaprio‘s model game stays strong. – Lainey Gossip
- American Idol winner Nick Fradiani finds music more fulfilling after the show. – TooFab
- Demi Lovato responds to those Nick Jonas rumors. – MTV
- Look back at Lady Gaga‘s rise to fame. – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Michael Loccisano; Photos: Getty Images Posted to: Newsies, Sheryl Crow
Sponsored Links by ZergNet