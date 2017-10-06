Top Stories
Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Celebrities React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Expos&eacute;

Tyrese Gibson Slams Dwayne Johnson for 'Fast &amp; Furious 9' Getting Postponed

Sheryl Crow Responds to the Las Vegas Shooting

  • Sheryl Crow is not holding back with her feelings about gun control following the horrifying shooting in Las Vegas that left over fifty dead.- TMZ
  • 13 Reasons Why star Anne Winters dishes on the new season. – Just Jared Jr
  • Leonardo DiCaprio‘s model game stays strong. – Lainey Gossip
  • American Idol winner Nick Fradiani finds music more fulfilling after the show. – TooFab
  • Demi Lovato responds to those Nick Jonas rumors. – MTV
  • Look back at Lady Gaga‘s rise to fame. – Popsugar
  • Beyonce is spending the weekend in the Hamptons with Blue Ivy and the twins - TMZ
  • Anne Winters is sharing details on 13 Reasons Why season 2 - Just Jared Jr
  • NeNe Leakes calls Kim Zolciak's daughter "racist trash" - TooFab
  • Channing Tatum's X-Men spinoff may have found its director - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lindsay Stirling has a new Christmas song out! - Just Jared Jr