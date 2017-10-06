Top Stories
Fri, 06 October 2017 at 2:26 am

Steven Spielberg & Wife Kate Attend the Premiere of the 'Spielberg' in NYC

Steven Spielberg & Wife Kate Attend the Premiere of the 'Spielberg' in NYC

Steven Spielberg is joined by wife Kate Capshaw at the premiere of his documentary Spielberg at the 2017 New York Film Festival on Thursday night (October 5) at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The 54-year-old Oscar-winning director was also joined on the red carpet by the film’s director Susan Lacy.

Steven was also joined at the premiere by some of his famous friends including Mike Myers and wife Kelly Tisdale, Tony Bennett and wife Susan Crow, Gina Gershon, along with Marlow Thomas and husband Phil Donahue.

Spielberg premieres on HBO on Saturday, October 7.

Photos: Marion Curtis / StarPix
