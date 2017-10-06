Taraji P. Henson Mourns the Death of Her 16-Year-Old Dog

Taraji P. Henson is speaking out the mourn the loss of her beloved dog Uncle Willie, who passed away at the age of 16.

The 47-year-old Empire actress shared a photo of her late dog and posted a touching message that referenced her Oscar-nominated movie The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

“Although I understand NOTHING lasts forever the pain is still very real. #RipUncleWillie He made it 16 long years. He truly was #BenjaminButton I will miss you soooooooooo much!!!” Taraji wrote on Instagram with some broken heart emojis.

We send our thoughts to Taraji during this difficult time.