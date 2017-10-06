Top Stories
'Thoroughbreds' Releases Official Teaser Art & Poster - See the Pics!

'Thoroughbreds' Releases Official Teaser Art & Poster - See the Pics!

Focus Features is teasing the artwork from the upcoming film, Thoroughbreds!

The Cory Finley-directed movie, which is due to hit select theaters on March 9, 2018, stars Olivia Cooke and Anya Taylor-Joy as childhood friends Lila and Amanda, who reconnect in suburban Connecticut after years of growing apart. In the process, they learn that neither is what she seems to be, and that a murder might solve both of their problems.

The movie also stars the late Anton Yelchin and Paul Sparks.

Anya and Olivia attended the movie’s premiere during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival back in January.

Check out the artwork below!
