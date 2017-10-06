Tokio Hotel's Tom & Bill Kaulitz Premiere Documentary at Cologne Film Festival 2017!

Tom and Bill Kaulitz show off their super chic style while hitting the carpet at the 2017 Cologne Film Festival on Thursday (October 5) in Cologne, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Germany.

The 28-year-old twin brothers were joined by their Tokio Hotel bandmates Georg Listing and Gustav Schafer, as well as director Oliver Schwabe as they attended the photo call and screening of their Tokio Hotel documentary called Hinter Die Welt.

The film immerses in the life of the band, accompanying Bill and Tom through secluded deserts of California and Gustav and Georg to the banks of the Elbe. They talk about the price of success, the inseparability of the twins, about love, sexuality, home, and music. For the Albumproduktion the band comes together in the studio in Berlin and prepares world tours through South America, Europe and Russia.



‘Hinter Die Welt’ Teaser Trailer