Bella Thorne Has a Crush on Camila Cabello!

Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Celebrities React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Exposé

Fri, 06 October 2017 at 3:26 pm

Wendy Williams Rocks a Wonder Woman Costume at Comic Con!

Wendy Williams is going from daytime TV star to full-fledged superhero!

The Wendy Williams Show host was spotted in a head-turning look at New York Comic Con on Friday (October 6) in New York City.

The three day event dedicated to comics, graphic novels, anime, manga, video games, toys, movies and more is taking place between October 5-8 at the Javits Center in Manhattan.

Wendy recently found herself at the center of one of her own “Hot Topics” when her husband Kevin Hunter was hit with allegations of infidelity in the tabloids. “I stand by my guy,” she declared on her show.
