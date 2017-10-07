How to Make a Pennywise the 'It' Clown Costume for Halloween

Halloween is one of our favorite holidays at JustJared.com so we are getting ready for the big day this year with a 31 Days of Halloween series!

There’s probably no costume that will be more popular this year than the terrifying Pennywise the Clown from IT, thanks to the latest film adaptation’s blockbuster 2017 success.

But how do you dress like Pennywise? There’s the DIY route, and then there’s straight to the splurging on getting the perfect look. We’ve got you covered either way!

Click through the slideshow to see how to dress like Pennywise the Clown for Halloween below…