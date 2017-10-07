Aaron Carter Displays 30-Pound Weight Gain During Rehab

Aaron Carter completed a two-week stint in rehab this week and now he’s showing his fans his 30-pound weight gain.

“From 115 pounds to 145 in a few weeks,” the 29-year-old singer captioned the photo on Instagram. “On the left 115 on the right 145 🙏🏻Continuing to focus on myself and my health. Sorry I couldn’t wait to show you till 2018.

“🤷🏼‍♂️#proudofmyself #StressFree I missed you all so much. Needed some time to heal and this is a direct result,” he added.

Aaron entered the treatment facility to improve his health, but had to leave this week due to “several legal and personal matters arose that required his immediate in person attention.”

“He is still very much committed to his wellness and will be continually working toward being the best possible person,” his rep said.