Top Stories
Nelly Arrested for Allegedly Raping Woman on His Tour Bus

Nelly Arrested for Allegedly Raping Woman on His Tour Bus

Brooklyn Beckham Kisses Chloe Moretz at Soccer Match in Ireland (Video)

Brooklyn Beckham Kisses Chloe Moretz at Soccer Match in Ireland (Video)

Another Day, Another Set of Jamie Dornan Photos on the Golf Course!

Another Day, Another Set of Jamie Dornan Photos on the Golf Course!

'American Horror Story' to Air Mass Shooting Scene on Tuesday

'American Horror Story' to Air Mass Shooting Scene on Tuesday

Sat, 07 October 2017 at 2:59 pm

Aaron Carter Displays 30-Pound Weight Gain During Rehab

Aaron Carter Displays 30-Pound Weight Gain During Rehab

Aaron Carter completed a two-week stint in rehab this week and now he’s showing his fans his 30-pound weight gain.

“From 115 pounds to 145 in a few weeks,” the 29-year-old singer captioned the photo on Instagram. “On the left 115 on the right 145 🙏🏻Continuing to focus on myself and my health. Sorry I couldn’t wait to show you till 2018.

“🤷🏼‍♂️#proudofmyself #StressFree I missed you all so much. Needed some time to heal and this is a direct result,” he added.

Aaron entered the treatment facility to improve his health, but had to leave this week due to “several legal and personal matters arose that required his immediate in person attention.”

“He is still very much committed to his wellness and will be continually working toward being the best possible person,” his rep said.
Just Jared on Facebook
aaron carter displays 30 pound weight gain 01
aaron carter displays 30 pound weight gain 02

Photos: Twitter
Posted to: Aaron Carter, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • American Horror Story has a big choice to make about next week's episode - TMZ
  • You need to see Jacob Sartorius' new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Ryan Gosling remembering his dog will have you in tears - TooFab
  • Harrison Ford had some hilarious moments on the Blade Runner 2049 press tour - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale just added a new cast member - Just Jared Jr