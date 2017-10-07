Top Stories
Nelly Arrested for Allegedly Raping Woman on His Tour Bus

Brooklyn Beckham Kisses Chloe Moretz at Soccer Match in Ireland (Video)

Another Day, Another Set of Jamie Dornan Photos on the Golf Course!

'American Horror Story' to Air Mass Shooting Scene on Tuesday

Sat, 07 October 2017 at 4:05 pm

Ariana Grande Shows Off Her New Grey Hair in Stunning Selfie

Ariana Grande has changed her hair color!

The 24-year-old “Side to Side” crooner dyed her brown locks a gorgeous grey, as she revealed on Instagram on Saturday (October 7).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariana Grande

“Btw i (it’s grey),” she captioned the photo below.

The selfie features Ariana looking stunning as her long silver locks flow over her shoulders.

The pic is also adorned a filter featuring pink hearts.

Love it, Ari!

ICYMI, Ariana recently revealed why calling off her tour after the horrifying Manchester bombing earlier this year was “not an option.”

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

Photos: Instagram
