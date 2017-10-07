Ariana Grande Shows Off Her New Grey Hair in Stunning Selfie

Ariana Grande has changed her hair color!

The 24-year-old “Side to Side” crooner dyed her brown locks a gorgeous grey, as she revealed on Instagram on Saturday (October 7).

“Btw i (it’s grey),” she captioned the photo below.

The selfie features Ariana looking stunning as her long silver locks flow over her shoulders.

The pic is also adorned a filter featuring pink hearts.

Love it, Ari!

