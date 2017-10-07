'Black Mirror' Stars Unveil First Episode of Season Four!

Cristin Milioti, Jesse Plemons, Jimmi Simpson, and Michaela Coel hit the red carpet while attending the Black Mirror screening and conversation on Friday (October 6) at the Paley Center in New York City.

The actors were joined at the event by the show’s producers Annabel Jones and Charlie Brooker to premiere the new “USS Callister” episode.

“This one is a big feat, visually,” Annabel told THR about the episode, which has a cinematic feel. “It’s still a very personal story about Jesse‘s character, but to do it properly, you have to have this big epic. So that’s a bit of a shift. I don’t think we’ve done anything like it.”