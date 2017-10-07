Blake Jenner Wins Rising Star Award at San Diego Film Fest

Blake Jenner shows off his trophy after being presented with the Rising Star Award at the 2017 San Diego International Film Festival on Thursday (October 5) in San Diego, Calif.

The 25-year-old former Glee actor was at the festival to premiere his new film Juvenile, which he wrote and also stars in. We debuted the first poster and the first stills from the movie last month!

In Juvenile, Blake plays a young man who leaves behind his life of crime when he meets a beautiful girl (Melissa Benoist) and has a more promising life ahead of him. But when a carjacking goes wrong, his past becomes a shadow that darkens and threatens his future. Mistrust, jealousy and fear will chase Billy down a rabbit hole that might leave him no way out.