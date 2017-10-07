Charlie Hunnam Stocks Up on Bottled Water at the Gas Station

Charlie Hunnam wears one of his signature plaid shirts while stopping by a gas station on Saturday afternoon (October 7) in Studio City, Calif.

The 37-year-old actor was seen stocking up on several large bottles of water while refueling his ride.

Charlie recently opened up about a romantic surprise he did for his longtime girlfriend Morgana McNelis, who he has been with for over a decade.

Charlie was at the Toronto Film Festival last month for the premiere of his upcoming film Papillon.