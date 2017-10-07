Top Stories
Nelly Arrested for Allegedly Raping Woman on His Tour Bus

Brooklyn Beckham Kisses Chloe Moretz at Soccer Match in Ireland (Video)

Another Day, Another Set of Jamie Dornan Photos on the Golf Course!

'American Horror Story' to Air Mass Shooting Scene on Tuesday

Sat, 07 October 2017 at 5:06 pm

Charlie Hunnam Stocks Up on Bottled Water at the Gas Station

Charlie Hunnam wears one of his signature plaid shirts while stopping by a gas station on Saturday afternoon (October 7) in Studio City, Calif.

The 37-year-old actor was seen stocking up on several large bottles of water while refueling his ride.

Charlie recently opened up about a romantic surprise he did for his longtime girlfriend Morgana McNelis, who he has been with for over a decade.

Charlie was at the Toronto Film Festival last month for the premiere of his upcoming film Papillon.

Photos: BackGrid USA
